Muslim Ban Inspires Protests in Maryland

22 hrs ago Read more: Baltimore Jewish Times

Nadia Hassan, a member of the American Muslim Democratic Caucus, protests in Highlandtown on Jan. 26. Protests erupted nationwide in the wake of an executive order from President Donald Trump that bars citizens from seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States for 90 days and suspends the admission of refugees for 120 days. Airports around the country, including Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, were crowded with thousands of protesters on Sunday.

