Maryland Port acquires land for large Seagirt expansion

The Board of Public Works gave the Maryland Port Administration the green light to acquire a large parcel of land at Point Breeze in Southeast Baltimore for the largest expansion of Seagirt Marine Terminal in more than two decades. The board authorized the port to spend up to $92.5 million to acquire the land for additional storage space for Seagirt, where business grew more than 9 percent in the second half of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.