Maryland Port acquires land for large Seagirt expansion
The Board of Public Works gave the Maryland Port Administration the green light to acquire a large parcel of land at Point Breeze in Southeast Baltimore for the largest expansion of Seagirt Marine Terminal in more than two decades. The board authorized the port to spend up to $92.5 million to acquire the land for additional storage space for Seagirt, where business grew more than 9 percent in the second half of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Realtime
|1,497,170
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|Faith Michigan
|313,382
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|democrat
|20,852
|Merger announced between Kopernik Bank and St. ...
|Tue
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|4
|Review: Independent Chem-dry
|Feb 20
|Anonymous
|1
|Wish our BALT N(EYE)GGERS had some FLINT MI WATER!
|Feb 20
|Philbert
|2
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Feb 19
|Rose Tokoyo1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC