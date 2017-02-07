Man sentenced to 80 years in 2015 Reg...

Man sentenced to 80 years in 2015 Regal Inn killing in Rosedale

The Baltimore Sun

A man was sentenced to 80 years in prison Monday in the fatal 2015 shooting of another man at the Regal Inn in Rosedale. Last year, Telly Dane Williams, 32, entered an Alford plea in Baltimore County Circuit Court to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Aaron Lamont Burrell, 38. In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges the state has enough evidence to convict.

