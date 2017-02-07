Man sentenced to 80 years in 2015 Regal Inn killing in Rosedale
A man was sentenced to 80 years in prison Monday in the fatal 2015 shooting of another man at the Regal Inn in Rosedale. Last year, Telly Dane Williams, 32, entered an Alford plea in Baltimore County Circuit Court to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Aaron Lamont Burrell, 38. In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges the state has enough evidence to convict.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|52 min
|MICHA
|1,490,561
|Merger announced between Kopernik Bank and St. ...
|10 hr
|Highlandtown Hill...
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|11 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,268
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Mon
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|7
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Mon
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|agape flights of venice florida
|Sun
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC