Man Killed In Police-Involved Shootin...

Man Killed In Police-Involved Shooting Released From Jail A Day Prior

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Baltimore Police held a press conference Thursday to discuss Tuesday's officer-involved shooting in west Baltimore. Deal, 18, of the 1100 block of Nanticoke Street was shot after he got out of a car being followed by police in the area of Frederick Avenue and Monroe Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,492,587
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Gwyen 20,821
Baltimore Fri Dr Pepper 1
My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP! Feb 9 Sarah 2nd Grade 1
Have U jailed your Attorney General yet? Feb 8 Bill 1
News Merger announced between Kopernik Bank and St. ... Feb 8 Sarah 2nd Grade 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Feb 7 silly rabbit 313,268
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Baltimore County was issued at February 11 at 8:59PM EST

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,350 • Total comments across all topics: 278,781,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC