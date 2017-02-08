Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In West Baltimore
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon near Frederick Avenue and Monroe Street. Police say the 18-year-old was taken to Shock Trauma, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
