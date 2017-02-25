Man injured in carjacking in North Ba...

Man injured in carjacking in North Baltimore Saturday

1 hr ago

Two suspects armed with BB guns shot a man before taking off in his car near Johns Hopkins on Saturday. Two suspects armed with BB guns shot a man before taking off in his car near the Johns Hopkins University Homewood campus early Saturday morning, according to an alert from university officials.

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Baltimore County was issued at February 25 at 1:30PM EST

