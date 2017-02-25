Man injured in carjacking in North Baltimore Saturday
Two suspects armed with BB guns shot a man before taking off in his car near Johns Hopkins on Saturday. Two suspects armed with BB guns shot a man before taking off in his car near the Johns Hopkins University Homewood campus early Saturday morning, according to an alert from university officials.
