Man fires gun to scare off neighbor in fight over parking spot near Pimlico
A Northwest Baltimore man has been arrested after police said he fired a gun to intimidate his neighbor in a fight over a parking space Friday night. Andolphus Covel, 33, was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and weapons charges, police said.
