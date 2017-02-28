Man arrested in fatal stabbing of 79-year-old housemate in Northeast Baltimore
Baltimore police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing Monday of his 79-year-old housemate in Northeast Baltimore, they said Tuesday. Timothy Spicer was arrested and transferred to Central Booking, police said.
