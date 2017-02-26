Lots Of People Donate Their Cars, But This Owner Donated His Auto Repair Shop
When Jerry Greeff wanted to retire, he donated his auto shop to a nonprofit. Vernon Shaw was Greeff's right-hand man and was a big part of the reason Greeff couldn't just let the business go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 min
|Marta
|20,853
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Jus Sayin
|1,498,601
|Body camera video shows traffic stop of Baltimo...
|3 hr
|andtheysayimsweet
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|8,023
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|313,390
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Sun
|Agawam 1158
|301
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Feb 25
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC