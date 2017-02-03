Jim Russ' Weekend Traffic Advisory
Weekend track repairs along the Howard and Pratt Street corridors will halt Light Rail service this weekend between Camden Yards and North Avenue in downtown Baltimore. There will be NO LIGHT RAIL SERVICE between Camden Yards and North Avenue from 6 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.
