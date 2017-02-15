House Democrats, in Baltimore, vow to...

House Democrats, in Baltimore, vow to fight Trump

1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

House Democrats opened their annual issues retreat in Baltimore on Wednesday by vowing to aggressively fight President Donald Trump , slamming his first weeks in the White House and suggesting there would be little room for compromise. In a barrage of criticism, Democratic leaders meeting at an Inner Harbor hotel used "illusionist" and "authoritarian regime" to describe Trump.

