House Democrats, in Baltimore, vow to fight Trump
House Democrats opened their annual issues retreat in Baltimore on Wednesday by vowing to aggressively fight President Donald Trump , slamming his first weeks in the White House and suggesting there would be little room for compromise. In a barrage of criticism, Democratic leaders meeting at an Inner Harbor hotel used "illusionist" and "authoritarian regime" to describe Trump.
