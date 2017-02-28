'Homeless Jesus' finds its place in B...

'Homeless Jesus' finds its place in Baltimore

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Tim Murphy, creative director for the Archdiocese of Baltimore, explains the significance of the statue of 'homeless Jesus' which was just unveiled at the Baltimore Basilica. Tim Murphy, creative director for the Archdiocese of Baltimore, explains the significance of the statue of 'homeless Jesus' which was just unveiled at the Baltimore Basilica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min sonicfilter 1,499,132
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 28 min rshermr 8,027
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr democrat 20,857
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 13 hr silly rabbit 313,393
News Body camera video shows traffic stop of Baltimo... 23 hr andtheysayimsweet 1
News 16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08) Feb 26 Agawam 1158 301
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Feb 25 Sarah 2nd Grade 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,263 • Total comments across all topics: 279,216,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC