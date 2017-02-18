Hold up, 'Hon': Baltimore's black vernacular youthful, dynamic if less recognized than 'Bawlmerese'

In national consciousness and popular culture - from John Waters' "Hairspray" to "Saturday Night Live" - Baltimore speech is populated with "hon," the " O's " and plenty of "Natty Boh." Such "Baltimorese" or "Bawlmerese" is typically ascribed to a white working class - often of an earlier generation - and is relatively static, say experts and locals.

