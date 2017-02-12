Growing pains in Pigtown: Ousted community president leads new group, just down the block
Pigtown artist Rodney Carroll is building that 36-foot tall sculpture to mark the neighborhood entrance at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The sculpture will be topped by a 9-foot bronze pig designed to wiggle in the wind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Copout
|1,492,943
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|Baltimore
|Feb 10
|Dr Pepper
|1
|Four bias-related incidents of vandalism report...
|Feb 10
|mike
|1
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|Feb 10
|Mydawgz
|57
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|Feb 9
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
|Have U jailed your Attorney General yet?
|Feb 8
|Bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC