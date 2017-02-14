Frederick Douglass bicentennial project aims to give away 1 million copies of his autobiography
Frederick Douglass, an abolitionist and writer who escaped slavery, published his first autobiography "Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, An American Slave" in 1845. His book is revered by the Library of Congress as one of the "Books that Shaped America."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,493,963
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|20,827
|Black lives matter.... What a joke!
|3 hr
|Bart Simons
|8
|Baltimore
|Feb 10
|Dr Pepper
|1
|Four bias-related incidents of vandalism report...
|Feb 10
|mike
|1
|Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09)
|Feb 10
|Mydawgz
|57
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|Feb 9
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC