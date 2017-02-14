Frederick Douglass bicentennial proje...

Frederick Douglass bicentennial project aims to give away 1 million copies of his autobiography

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Frederick Douglass, an abolitionist and writer who escaped slavery, published his first autobiography "Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, An American Slave" in 1845. His book is revered by the Library of Congress as one of the "Books that Shaped America."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Cheech the Conser... 1,493,963
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Hillary Vomit 20,827
Black lives matter.... What a joke! 3 hr Bart Simons 8
Baltimore Feb 10 Dr Pepper 1
News Four bias-related incidents of vandalism report... Feb 10 mike 1
News Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09) Feb 10 Mydawgz 57
My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP! Feb 9 Sarah 2nd Grade 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,429 • Total comments across all topics: 278,855,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC