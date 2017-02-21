Four recent homicides bring Baltimore to 39 to start 2017
Baltimore police on Monday morning identified four men who were the victims of homicides that have taken place since Thursday. The man was in his home in the 3900 block of Pascal Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. when he heard a knock at the window, and looked outside to see who was knocking, police said.
