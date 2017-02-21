Four recent homicides bring Baltimore...

Four recent homicides bring Baltimore to 39 to start 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore police on Monday morning identified four men who were the victims of homicides that have taken place since Thursday. The man was in his home in the 3900 block of Pascal Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. when he heard a knock at the window, and looked outside to see who was knocking, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Copout 1,490,344
agape flights of venice florida 9 hr MARQUESS OF LANGFORD 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr TAAM 20,811
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Feb 3 seriously messed up 313,267
the goddam jews are to blame Feb 3 yidfellas v USA 6
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) Jan 31 BondCoBondsMan 19
Review: Mount Vernon Place Early Learning Center (Apr '13) Jan 31 Father Jeremy 26
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,464 • Total comments across all topics: 278,602,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC