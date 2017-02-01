Former Baltimore councilman Nick Mosb...

Former Baltimore councilman Nick Mosby goes to Annapolis to resurrect his political career

Nick J. Mosby was restless - leg bouncing, hands fidgeting - as he watched a group of Democratic insiders resurrect his political career. He'd given up a seat on the Baltimore City Council to run for mayor last year, a losing gamble.

