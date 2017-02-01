Former Baltimore councilman Nick Mosby goes to Annapolis to resurrect his political career
Nick J. Mosby was restless - leg bouncing, hands fidgeting - as he watched a group of Democratic insiders resurrect his political career. He'd given up a seat on the Baltimore City Council to run for mayor last year, a losing gamble.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Earl
|1,488,005
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|32 min
|melvin perez
|20,796
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|DAVID27
|313,257
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|12 hr
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|the goddam jews are to blame
|17 hr
|Father Jeremy
|5
|Review: Mount Vernon Place Early Learning Center (Apr '13)
|Tue
|Father Jeremy
|26
|brooks robinson fmaily still has baseballcards ...
|Mon
|BALL CARDS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC