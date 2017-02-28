For Notre Dame Prep students, a hands...

For Notre Dame Prep students, a hands-on lesson in engineering

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Christina Biuckians, a 6th-grade student at Notre Dame Prep, in Towson, practices using surveying equipment at an engineering event hosted by state transportation agencies Feb. 24 at The Engineers Club in Baltimore. Christina Biuckians, a 6th-grade student at Notre Dame Prep, in Towson, practices using surveying equipment at an engineering event hosted by state transportation agencies Feb. 24 at The Engineers Club in Baltimore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Nostrillis Waxman 1,497,791
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,008
News Man Shot in a Baltimore Hip Hop Chicken Parking... 4 hr Sarah 2nd Grade 2
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) 5 hr Sarah 2nd Grade 86
Dumb representatives 5 hr Sarah 2nd Grade 2
Wish our BALT N(EYE)GGERS had some FLINT MI WATER! 7 hr Jeremy 3
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 11 hr ThomasA 313,383
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,353 • Total comments across all topics: 279,120,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC