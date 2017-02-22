First Annapolis to Baltimore commuter buses to begin March 1
The two routes will travel via Route 97, with one making stops in Kent Island and the other being a straight Baltimore to Annapolis connection. "Once people, who drive between Kent Island, Annapolis and Baltimore, see the ease, convenience and low cost of riding Commuter Bus 210 and 215, we are confident many will choose to ride transit instead," Maryland Transportation Authority CEO Paul Comfort said.
