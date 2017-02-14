Fire breaks out next to arabber stables in West Baltimore; horses safe
No horses were injured from the small blaze, which did not spread to the stables, said Michael Goines, who helps muck out the stalls and occasionally works as an arabber. The fire in the 1100 block of Fremont Avenue broke out around 9 p.m. and was contained quickly.
