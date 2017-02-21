Drone racing league coming to Baltimore

Drone racing league coming to Baltimore

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Washington Times

Drones conduct surveillance and airstrikes, take pictures of crops and real estate, and soon may deliver Amazon orders and even pizza. It's only natural that people already have begun racing them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Earl 1,497,959
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 hr ThomasA 313,386
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 21 hr Rshermr 8,014
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Sat Sarah 2nd Grade 3
News Remembering those lost to Baltimore violence Sat Sarah 2nd Grade 6
News Man Shot in a Baltimore Hip Hop Chicken Parking... Fri Sarah 2nd Grade 2
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) Fri Sarah 2nd Grade 86
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,585 • Total comments across all topics: 279,157,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC