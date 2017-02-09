Driver catches a typo on I-95 sign th...

Driver catches a typo on I-95 sign that had gone unnoticed for months

The sign on I-95 indicating the Patapsco River is misspelled, with an extra "a" added to the word, making it "Patapasco River." The sign on I-95 indicating the Patapsco River is misspelled, with an extra "a" added to the word, making it "Patapasco River."

