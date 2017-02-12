Demonstrators at Baltimore's Patterson Park march in defense of immigrants
Crowds that stretched more than a city block marched from the Highlandtown library and wrapped around Patterson Park Sunday afternoon shouting "no hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here." Organizers said they called the rally to protest recent arrests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Baltimore and Baltimore County.
