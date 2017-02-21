Democrats in the Afterlife

As Democrats choose the new chair of the Democratic National Committee this weekend, the worst thing they could do is claim credit for the resignation of former Gen. Michael T. Flynn as national security adviser and the withdrawal of Hardee's honcho Andy Puzder as secretary of labor nominee.

