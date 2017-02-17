Construction worker, 45, arrested in ...

Construction worker, 45, arrested in fatal stabbing of co-worker in East Baltimore

Baltimore police have arrested a 45-year-old man in the fatal stabbing of a co-worker in East Baltimore on Thursday, they said Friday. Edwin Vargas, of the first block of Central Ave. in Southeast Baltimore, has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Iran Timmons, 46, a co-worker on a construction crew, police said.

