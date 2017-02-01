Construction to begin in Perryman on ...

Construction to begin in Perryman on 2.5 million square feet of warehouse space

Construction is set to begin on the first phase of what could ultimately be 2.5 million square feet of additional warehouse and distribution space in Perryman. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the project, called Eastgate, on Tuesday afternoon, with Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, other county officials and one of the principals in the development company, MRP Industrial of Baltimore.

