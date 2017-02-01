Construction to begin in Perryman on 2.5 million square feet of warehouse space
Construction is set to begin on the first phase of what could ultimately be 2.5 million square feet of additional warehouse and distribution space in Perryman. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the project, called Eastgate, on Tuesday afternoon, with Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, other county officials and one of the principals in the development company, MRP Industrial of Baltimore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|25 min
|SadButTrue
|1,488,504
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|TMAN_METS
|313,263
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|melvin perez
|20,802
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Tue
|Father Jeremy
|5
|Review: Mount Vernon Place Early Learning Center (Apr '13)
|Tue
|Father Jeremy
|26
|brooks robinson fmaily still has baseballcards ...
|Mon
|BALL CARDS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC