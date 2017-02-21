City police investigating shooting in East Baltimore
Officers were called at 12:50 p.m. to the 2000 block of Robb Street, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
