City police investigating shooting in...

City police investigating shooting in East Baltimore

1 hr ago

Officers were called at 12:50 p.m. to the 2000 block of Robb Street, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

