Charm City Cakes To Open Harbor East Shop
Nationally renowned Baltimore-based Charm City Cakes will soon open a new concept storefront in trendy Harbor East, officials said. The cake shop, made nationally famous by Food Network's hit show "Ace of Cakes," will open a new location at 618 S. President St. between Roy's Baltimore and James Joyce Irish Pub.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|OzRitz
|1,495,532
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|mexico
|20,830
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|313,295
|Remembering those lost to Baltimore violence
|15 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|4
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|19 hr
|LAFA427
|298
|Baltimore police release names of three recent ...
|Wed
|former democrat
|1
|Black lives matter.... What a joke!
|Feb 14
|Bart Simons
|8
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC