Charm City Cakes To Open Harbor East Shop

Monday Feb 13

Nationally renowned Baltimore-based Charm City Cakes will soon open a new concept storefront in trendy Harbor East, officials said. The cake shop, made nationally famous by Food Network's hit show "Ace of Cakes," will open a new location at 618 S. President St. between Roy's Baltimore and James Joyce Irish Pub.

