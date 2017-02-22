Center Stage to unveil renovated home this week with first production in new theater
For the past year, passersby could easily sense that a major transformation was underway on the 700 block of N. Calvert St. - workers coming and going; cranes delivering building supplies to an upper floor; tantalizing glimpses of a lobby-in-progress as boards gradually came off glass doors at the entrance. This weekend, the public will get its first chance to pass through those doors and see the results of a $32 million capital campaign that includes $28 million for the renovation of Baltimore Center Stage .
