Capt. John S. 'Jack' Slaughter, Naval Academy graduate in 1937, dies
Capt. John S. "Jack" Slaughter, a retired career naval officer who at his death was the last surviving member of the Naval Academy Class of 1937, died Feb.1 in Baltimore of complications from a fall. He was 103.
