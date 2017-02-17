Capt. John S. 'Jack' Slaughter, Naval...

Capt. John S. 'Jack' Slaughter, Naval Academy graduate in 1937, dies

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Stars and Stripes

Capt. John S. "Jack" Slaughter, a retired career naval officer who at his death was the last surviving member of the Naval Academy Class of 1937, died Feb.1 in Baltimore of complications from a fall. He was 103.

