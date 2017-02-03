Body found in woods identified as mis...

Body found in woods identified as missing Baltimore mother

Friday Feb 3 Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A body found in a wooded area in southwest Baltimore was identified Friday as that of Tonja Deshaun Chadwick, a 20-year-old mother from the city who was reported missing earlier this week. Police said Chadwick's body was discovered Thursday night.

