Body found in woods identified as missing Baltimore mother
A body found in a wooded area in southwest Baltimore was identified Friday as that of Tonja Deshaun Chadwick, a 20-year-old mother from the city who was reported missing earlier this week. Police said Chadwick's body was discovered Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,490,208
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|see the light
|20,809
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Feb 3
|seriously messed up
|313,267
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Feb 3
|yidfellas v USA
|6
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Jan 31
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|Review: Mount Vernon Place Early Learning Center (Apr '13)
|Jan 31
|Father Jeremy
|26
|brooks robinson fmaily still has baseballcards ...
|Jan 30
|BALL CARDS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC