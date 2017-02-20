Body found in burning house in Baltimore

Body found in burning house in Baltimore

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A man was found dead in a burning house in Northwest Baltimore on Monday afternoon, the city fire department said. The man was found before 4 p.m. in the 4600 block of Pall Mall Road in the Parklane neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min No Surprize 1,497,407
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Anne 20,847
Review: Independent Chem-dry 8 hr Natalie1991 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 hr ThomasA 313,372
Wish our BALT N(EYE)GGERS had some FLINT MI WATER! 13 hr Philbert 2
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Sun Rose Tokoyo1 1
Jennifer tanner, diggers, foster Feb 18 Helpping you out 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,024,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC