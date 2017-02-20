Body found in burning house in Baltimore
A man was found dead in a burning house in Northwest Baltimore on Monday afternoon, the city fire department said. The man was found before 4 p.m. in the 4600 block of Pall Mall Road in the Parklane neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|No Surprize
|1,497,407
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Anne
|20,847
|Review: Independent Chem-dry
|8 hr
|Natalie1991
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|ThomasA
|313,372
|Wish our BALT N(EYE)GGERS had some FLINT MI WATER!
|13 hr
|Philbert
|2
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Sun
|Rose Tokoyo1
|1
|Jennifer tanner, diggers, foster
|Feb 18
|Helpping you out
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC