Body camera video shows traffic stop of Baltimore City councilman

Baltimore Police body cameras recorded officers pulling over a city councilman earlier this month in an example of the kind of everyday encounters that the cameras now capture. In the video, Robert Stokes Sr. quickly identifies himself as a councilman and an officer can be heard saying he's been pulled over for having two broken taillights, failing to use a turn signal, and driving through a stop sign.

