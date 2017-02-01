Block by block, Baltimore is demolishing its blight - and pieces of its past
For more than a century, hundreds of people called this patch of East Baltimore home. Now the 900 block of North Bradford Street is about to be ripped down as a city with 17,000 boarded-up buildings lays waste to its blight and its history.
