Barely into February, Baltimore hits 40 homicides for 2017

A man was shot to death near Mount Clare Junction in broad daylight Monday afternoon, the 40th homicide in Baltimore so far in 2017. The man was found around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of West Pratt and South Carey streets and had been shot multiple times, according to police.

