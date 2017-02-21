Baltimore's Mulberry Street sewer wor...

Baltimore's Mulberry Street sewer work expected to be finished in March

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Department of Public Works said Tuesday that Mulberry Street corridor work is expected to be done and the road reopened in early March. There's one more street closure before then: West Mulberry Street will be closed for a week between Howard Street and Park Avenue, the department said.

