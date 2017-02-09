Baltimore's First Unitarian Church celebrates 200 years of history, activism

Above the dais in Baltimore's First Unitarian Church, 64,000 pieces of iridescent glass form to make an image of the "Last Supper," featuring Jesus and the Holy Grail at the center of one of the world's largest Tiffany mosaics. Just below the artwork, a relic of the church's Christian roots, are plaques representing Islam, Judaism, Buddhism and Hinduism and Confucianism.

