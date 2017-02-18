Baltimore's African-American history, and its footnotes, showcased at Inner Harbor
A woman dressed in a blue 19th-century dress and knitted shawl explained to a group of children that the Underground Railroad did not operate on steel rails. Gina Lee, who was portraying famed Underground Railroad "conductor" Harriet Tubman at Baltimore's Legends and Legacies Jubilee at the Baltimore Visitors Center, caught the attention of a room of children and parents Saturday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Yeah
|1,496,967
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 min
|ThomasA
|313,372
|Wish our BALT N(EYE)GGERS had some FLINT MI WATER!
|3 hr
|Philbert
|2
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|20 hr
|Rose Tokoyo1
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|mexico
|20,845
|Jennifer tanner, diggers, foster
|Sat
|Helpping you out
|1
|Good Shepherd Services to close Baltimore Count...
|Feb 17
|MARFFY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC