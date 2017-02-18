Baltimore's African-American history, and its footnotes, showcased at Inner Harbor

A woman dressed in a blue 19th-century dress and knitted shawl explained to a group of children that the Underground Railroad did not operate on steel rails. Gina Lee, who was portraying famed Underground Railroad "conductor" Harriet Tubman at Baltimore's Legends and Legacies Jubilee at the Baltimore Visitors Center, caught the attention of a room of children and parents Saturday afternoon.

