Baltimore provocateur John Waters wil...

Baltimore provocateur John Waters will exhibit his artwork at prestigious Venice Biennale

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

See pictures of the Baltimore-born film director, screenwriter journalist, visual artist, art collector and man-about-town and his projects through the years. Baltimore's favorite bad boy, John Waters, has been selected to exhibit in the 2017 Venice Biennale - and the world's most august art show suddenly got a whole lot more fun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,492,264
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr see the light 20,818
Baltimore 12 hr Dr Pepper 1
My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP! Thu Sarah 2nd Grade 1
Have U jailed your Attorney General yet? Feb 8 Bill 1
News Merger announced between Kopernik Bank and St. ... Feb 8 Sarah 2nd Grade 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Feb 7 silly rabbit 313,268
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,754,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC