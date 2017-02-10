Baltimore provocateur John Waters will exhibit his artwork at prestigious Venice Biennale
See pictures of the Baltimore-born film director, screenwriter journalist, visual artist, art collector and man-about-town and his projects through the years. Baltimore's favorite bad boy, John Waters, has been selected to exhibit in the 2017 Venice Biennale - and the world's most august art show suddenly got a whole lot more fun.
