Baltimore police to divert low-level drug, prostitution offenders to...

The Baltimore Police Department will begin directing individuals detained for low-level drug and prostitution offenses in the western half of downtown to support services rather than to jail under a three-year pilot program developed in partnership with local nonprofit organizations. The Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program, known as LEAD, is based on an existing treatment model in Seattle and a handful of other cities across the country, and comes after more than a year of planning in Baltimore.

