Baltimore police searching for missing 20-year-old woman

City police on Wednesday were searching Herring Run Park in Northeast Baltimore for a 20-year-old woman who went missing under "suspicious circumstances." Tonja Deshaun Chadwick was last seen in the 3400 block of Mayfield Ave. in Belair-Edison on Saturday.

