Baltimore police release names of three recent homicide victims
Bryant Beverly, 18, died Monday following a shooting Thursday in Southwest Baltimore's Allendale neighborhood, police said. Beverly was chased into a home in the 300 block of Lyndhurst Street and shot inside at about 12:20 a.m., police said.
