Baltimore police arrest Marco Holmes, boyfriend of slain woman found in park
Police are also looking for information about the missing woman's boyfriend, Marco Jamal Holmes, 22. The department said investigators are concerned about his well-being and want to question him about Chadwick's disappearance. Police are also looking for information about the missing woman's boyfriend, Marco Jamal Holmes, 22. The department said investigators are concerned about his well-being and want to question him about Chadwick's disappearance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|sonicfilter
|1,491,485
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|5 hr
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
|Have U jailed your Attorney General yet?
|Wed
|Bill
|1
|Merger announced between Kopernik Bank and St. ...
|Wed
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|313,268
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Feb 6
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|7
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC