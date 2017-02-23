Baltimore police, agencies join forces to target four violent 'transformation zones'

Agency heads across Mayor Catherine Pugh 's administration have joined forces to flood four small "transformation zones" in Baltimore with resources as part of a coordinated, citywide effort to reduce violent crime. The zones - one each in East, West and Northwest Baltimore, and one in the Tri-District area where the Southern, Southwestern and Western police districts meet - all represent high-crime areas where homicides, non-fatal shootings, burglaries, car thefts, and calls for gunfire and armed people are common, said Police Commissioner Kevin Davis .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.