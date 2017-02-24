Baltimore landlord charged with fatally shooting tenant's father during dispute
A 48-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting the father of a tenant during a dispute, police said. Carlton Beachum was charged with first-degree murder Thursday in the fatal shooting a day earlier of 40-year-old Sherman Smith, which occurred in the 500 block of Brunswick St. in Southwest Baltimore.
