Baltimore gains Hawaiian eateries as poke trend takes hold
Poke, a Hawaiian dish, is growing in popularity, and Patrick Leonard, a chef at Hilo Poke & Sushi, describes the preparation of one of their most popular poke bowls. Poke, a Hawaiian dish, is growing in popularity, and Patrick Leonard, a chef at Hilo Poke & Sushi, describes the preparation of one of their most popular poke bowls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Agents of Corruption
|1,490,543
|Merger announced between Kopernik Bank and St. ...
|6 hr
|Highlandtown Hill...
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,268
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Mon
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|7
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Mon
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|agape flights of venice florida
|Sun
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC