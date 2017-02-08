Baltimore Co. Officer Charged With Assault On Apprehended Suspect
A Baltimore County Police officer has been charged with second-degree assault after allegedly kicking an already-subdued suspect multiple times. Officer Christopher M. Spivey, 29, a nine-year veteran assigned to the Woodlawn precinct, was charged in connection with the Jan. 25 incident on Liberty Road, police say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Julia
|1,491,047
|Have U jailed your Attorney General yet?
|4 hr
|Bill
|1
|Merger announced between Kopernik Bank and St. ...
|15 hr
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|313,268
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Feb 6
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|7
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb 6
|Parade Phart
|1,346
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC