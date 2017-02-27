Attorneys ask court to force Baltimore police to release details in shooting of boy with BB gun
Attorneys building a case against Baltimore police are asking a court to force the department to name the officers who shot a boy carrying a toy gun last year and those who arrested his mother. The attorneys are seeking a court order for badge numbers and police reports from the April 2016 shooting in East Baltimore.
