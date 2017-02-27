ATF says Safe Streets employee led drug organization

The ATF is alleging that an employee of the city-funded violence intervention program Safe Streets was using its offices and his company cell phone to lead a drug trafficking organization involved in "several" shootings, authorities say in new court documents. A complaint charging Terrell Allen, 43, with distribution and possession with intent to distribute drugs was unsealed Friday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, two days after his arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.