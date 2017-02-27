ATF says Safe Streets employee led drug organization
The ATF is alleging that an employee of the city-funded violence intervention program Safe Streets was using its offices and his company cell phone to lead a drug trafficking organization involved in "several" shootings, authorities say in new court documents. A complaint charging Terrell Allen, 43, with distribution and possession with intent to distribute drugs was unsealed Friday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, two days after his arrest.
