Artist creates 10-foot candy sculpture at abandoned East Baltimore warehouse
Charles Village-based contemporary artist Matthew Gray installed a 10-foot candy sculpture at a former warehouse in East Baltimore. After 20 years of traveling and living outside of Baltimore, contemporary artist Matthew Gray has returned to his hometown with a fairly unique piece - a 10-foot tall, multicolored candy prism that sits among a dilapidated warehouse in East Baltimore.
