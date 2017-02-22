Artist creates 10-foot candy sculptur...

Artist creates 10-foot candy sculpture at abandoned East Baltimore warehouse

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Charles Village-based contemporary artist Matthew Gray installed a 10-foot candy sculpture at a former warehouse in East Baltimore. After 20 years of traveling and living outside of Baltimore, contemporary artist Matthew Gray has returned to his hometown with a fairly unique piece - a 10-foot tall, multicolored candy prism that sits among a dilapidated warehouse in East Baltimore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Soetoro 1,498,840
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 14 min Into The Night 8,027
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Harold Blockman 20,854
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr silly rabbit 313,393
News Body camera video shows traffic stop of Baltimo... 15 hr andtheysayimsweet 1
News 16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08) Sun Agawam 1158 301
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Feb 25 Sarah 2nd Grade 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,000 • Total comments across all topics: 279,208,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC